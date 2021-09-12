Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 138.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VFC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in V.F. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in V.F. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,451,000 after purchasing an additional 38,356 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in V.F. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. TheStreet raised shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $70.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.62%.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

