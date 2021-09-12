Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,895,000 after purchasing an additional 284,756 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,782,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,722,000 after purchasing an additional 938,813 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,333,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,228,000 after purchasing an additional 78,122 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after buying an additional 246,969 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,591,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,175,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $250.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.66. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $178.29 and a 52 week high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

