Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Sells 150 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock opened at $155.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.25 and a 200 day moving average of $147.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

