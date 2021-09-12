Luminex Resources (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) dropped 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 16,540 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 25,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59.

Luminex Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUMIF)

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties focuses on gold and copper. Its project includes Condor, Pegasus, Tarqui and Cascas. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

