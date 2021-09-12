Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) PT Lowered to C$13.25

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target decreased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Lundin Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Lundin Gold to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.84.

LUG stock opened at C$10.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.56 billion and a PE ratio of 12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$10.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.00. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of C$9.11 and a 12-month high of C$12.93.

In other Lundin Gold news, Director Pablo Mir sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total transaction of C$1,265,605.00.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

