Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 82.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LUNMF. TD Securities decreased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Lundin Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

Lundin Mining stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $872.32 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 23.50%.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

