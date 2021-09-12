Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Shares Down 6.3%

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU)’s stock price fell 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.36. 73,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 219,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The firm has a market cap of $26.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.

Luvu Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LUVU)

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets furnishings for lifestyle and furniture categories. It operates through the following segments: Direct, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct segment includes product sales through a five e-commerce sites and single retail store. The Wholesale segment refers to the Liberator Jaxx and Avana branded products sold to distributors and retailers, purchased products sold to retailers, and private label items sold to other resellers; as well as specialty items that are manufactured in small quantities for certain customers.

