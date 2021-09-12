Madison Asset Management LLC Takes Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 688 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.75.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $373.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total value of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

