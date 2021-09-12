MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Raised to C$32.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target upped by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.03% from the stock’s current price. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$22.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MAG Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.44.

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at C$22.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 298.55. The company has a current ratio of 95.70, a quick ratio of 94.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$24.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.64. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$17.88 and a 1 year high of C$31.21.

In other news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.12, for a total value of C$142,688.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 162,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,734,562.56.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

