Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Upgraded by Mizuho to Buy

Mizuho upgraded shares of Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of MARUY opened at $84.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.10. Marubeni has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $93.20.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $5.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter. Marubeni had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marubeni will post 19.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marubeni Corp. engages in the business of importing and exporting services. It operates through the following segments: Food & Consumer Products; Chemical & Forest Products; Energy & Metals; Transportation & Industrial Machinery; Power Projects & Plant; and Others. The Food & Consumer Products segment engages in the manufacture and trade of all food products including feed grains, soybeans, wheat, sugar, processed foods, beverages, and their raw materials, foodstuffs for professional use, and agricultural, seafood and livestock products.

