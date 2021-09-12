Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,356,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,005,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835,624 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 17.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,017,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,268 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 9.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,467,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,188 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,230,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $550,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,073,000 after purchasing an additional 482,589 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $61.17 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.20. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $535,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,325 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

