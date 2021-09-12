Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 250,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,502,116 shares.The stock last traded at $163.59 and had previously closed at $157.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.69 and a 200 day moving average of $148.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The firm had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at $1,182,791,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,123,000 after buying an additional 1,541,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,861,975,000 after buying an additional 1,333,932 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 122.4% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,496,000 after buying an additional 1,119,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after buying an additional 1,022,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

