Mdex (MDX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $33.14 Million

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, Mdex has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex coin can now be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00004030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market cap of $1.24 billion and $33.14 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mdex Profile

Mdex’s genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 670,773,073 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

