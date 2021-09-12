MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. MEDNAX posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. MEDNAX’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MD shares. Truist lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $22.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MEDNAX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $29.42 on Thursday. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

In other MEDNAX news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $3,333,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 71.2% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MEDNAX by 1,207.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MEDNAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000.

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

