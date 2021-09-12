Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Sets New 52-Week High at $197.84

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $197.84 and last traded at $197.14, with a volume of 1878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Medpace alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,002,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,182 shares of company stock valued at $53,139,675. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 6,709.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Medpace by 83.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Medpace by 4.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Medpace by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.