Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Sets New 52-Week High at $197.84

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $197.84 and last traded at $197.14, with a volume of 1878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.19.
A number of research firms have recently commented on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32 and a beta of 1.33.
In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.29, for a total transaction of $2,664,692.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,002,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,176,663.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,182 shares of company stock valued at $53,139,675. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Medpace by 6,709.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Medpace by 83.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Medpace by 4.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Medpace by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Medpace Company Profile (NASDAQ:MEDP)
Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.
