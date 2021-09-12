Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 478 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 26.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.4% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OTIS opened at $90.55 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $58.04 and a one year high of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.25.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

