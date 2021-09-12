Meeder Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Koppers were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Koppers by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,411,367 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,581,000 after acquiring an additional 204,108 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in Koppers by 5,131.4% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 788,268 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,400,000 after acquiring an additional 773,200 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Koppers by 5.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 563,338 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,223,000 after acquiring an additional 28,113 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Koppers by 2.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 377,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Koppers by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 331,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 29,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $31.76 on Friday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.92 and a 1 year high of $39.44. The firm has a market cap of $677.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.11.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

