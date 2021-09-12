Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $200,000 Stock Position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 41,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 34,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPX opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average of $39.53. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.68 and a 52-week high of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TPX shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 237,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,086. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

