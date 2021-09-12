Meeder Asset Management Inc. Has $256,000 Stock Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 71.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,061 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Timken were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Timken in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Timken by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Timken by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Timken by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in The Timken in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $70.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.97 and a 200-day moving average of $80.92. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.73.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

