Meeder Asset Management Inc. Invests $220,000 in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $177,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $36,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem during the second quarter worth $1,496,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stem in the second quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Stem in the second quarter worth $2,173,000. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem stock opened at $22.44 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $51.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

About Stem

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.