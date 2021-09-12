Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 855 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Square by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 3.3% during the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 0.6% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in Square by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Square news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 8,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,161,927.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 693,992 shares of company stock worth $170,469,619. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Square from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.85.

Shares of SQ opened at $247.90 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.26 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The company has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.62.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

