Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 48,632 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,632 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in PPL by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 4,285.7% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in PPL by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

