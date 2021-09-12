Meeder Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 313.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 11,887 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $291.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.85 and its 200 day moving average is $257.13. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.34 and a fifty-two week high of $304.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.