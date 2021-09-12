Merchants Bancorp (MBIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on October 1st

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 540.0% over the last three years. Merchants Bancorp has a payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Merchants Bancorp to earn $5.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Shares of MBIN stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average of $39.62. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $45.67.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 49.14%. The business had revenue of $97.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Merchants Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) by 85.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of Merchants Bancorp worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

