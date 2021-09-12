Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,053 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 0.8% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 27,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Eaton by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 301,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,743,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $160.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.71. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $96.24 and a twelve month high of $171.32. The firm has a market cap of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $358,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Connor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

