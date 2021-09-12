Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $194.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.27 and its 200-day moving average is $194.58. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.37 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

