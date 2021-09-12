Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 315,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,682 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 45,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 342,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,634,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $584,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $118.84 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.41 and a 52-week high of $122.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.50.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $206,529.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,645 shares of company stock worth $673,410. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.