Michael Guthrie Sells 1,800 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $162,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $3,733,650.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Michael Guthrie sold 60,625 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $5,455,037.50.

On Monday, August 23rd, Michael Guthrie sold 4,890 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $407,630.40.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Guthrie sold 45,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,897,000.00.

Roblox stock opened at $87.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.56. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.21 million. Roblox’s revenue was up 126.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RBLX. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritech Capital Associates V L.L.C. bought a new position in Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $2,969,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at $929,002,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 269.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after buying an additional 13,659,143 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at $580,805,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 397.0% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 7,543,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,418 shares during the last quarter. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

