Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$1.15 to C$1.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 66.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Minera Alamos in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

CVE:MAI opened at C$0.60 on Friday. Minera Alamos has a 1-year low of C$0.48 and a 1-year high of C$0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$265.16 million and a PE ratio of -85.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.14 and a quick ratio of 16.23.

Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Minera Alamos will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Minera Alamos news, Director Darren Koningen sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.62, for a total value of C$403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,288,070 shares in the company, valued at C$4,518,603.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 134,000 shares of company stock valued at $83,420.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.

