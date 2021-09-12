Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) to report earnings per share of $1.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.32. Minerals Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE MTX opened at $75.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.82 and a 200-day moving average of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.80. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.01%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

