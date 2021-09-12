Mirror Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $279.77 Million (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.60 or 0.00007946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $279.77 million and approximately $39.09 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00075004 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00129061 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00181835 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,316.54 or 1.00054966 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,303.85 or 0.07294622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.99 or 0.00929520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

