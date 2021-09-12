Mirrored Microsoft Market Capitalization Achieves $28.34 Million (mMSFT)

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. Mirrored Microsoft has a market cap of $28.34 million and $10,524.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can currently be bought for approximately $302.13 or 0.00656288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00075411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00131152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.86 or 0.00184327 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,002.03 or 0.99926748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.33 or 0.07290710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.45 or 0.00965438 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 93,789 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Microsoft

