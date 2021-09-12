Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,361 shares in the company, valued at $267,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 359.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Mission Produce by 377.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Mission Produce by 551.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Mission Produce by 77.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Mission Produce by 49.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVO stock traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Mission Produce has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $234.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.70 million. Analysts predict that Mission Produce will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

