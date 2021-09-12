Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the highest is $0.23. Mitek Systems reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

NASDAQ MITK traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.83. 540,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,897. The company has a market capitalization of $916.94 million, a P/E ratio of 80.12 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Mitek Systems has a 12-month low of $11.27 and a 12-month high of $23.29.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mitek Systems by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

