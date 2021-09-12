Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.77 for the year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

MUFG opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

