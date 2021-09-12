Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 17,919 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 107.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOLD. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $10.93 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.53% and a negative return on equity of 91.47%. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.35 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 5,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $62,960.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 14,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $138,579.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,028,431.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $45,435 and sold 150,136 shares worth $1,556,827. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FOLD has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

