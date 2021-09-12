Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $396,000 Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 29.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEAM opened at $379.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of -135.70, a PEG ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.82 and its 200-day moving average is $262.54. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $164.16 and a fifty-two week high of $387.48.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.67.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

