Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,769 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 89,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEO. TheStreet upgraded The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush began coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of GEO opened at $7.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.98. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $906.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

