Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,086,000 after purchasing an additional 145,272 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Under Armour by 55.0% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,287,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651,741 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 0.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,081,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,110,000 after purchasing an additional 56,279 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter worth $99,386,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 55.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,972,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,100 shares during the last quarter. 32.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen increased their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE UA opened at $19.61 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

