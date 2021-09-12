Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,166 Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Repay were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Repay by 19,822.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,018,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Repay by 299.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,798,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,821 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in Repay by 720.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,631,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432,842 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Repay during the first quarter worth about $24,258,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Repay by 32.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,017,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,319,000 after acquiring an additional 994,115 shares during the period. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPAY opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52. Repay Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Repay had a negative net margin of 26.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $48.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.90) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Jason Kirk sold 3,832 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $95,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 178,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 4,300 shares of Repay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $98,943.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 208,835 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,293.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

RPAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Repay from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repay currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.57.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

