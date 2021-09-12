Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $313,000 Position in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 46,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of ProQR Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PRQR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $411.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 0.51. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.18.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

