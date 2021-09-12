Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings. Model N reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. Model N’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

In related news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $180,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 2,000 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,367 shares of company stock valued at $936,894. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Model N by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Model N by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 94,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,241,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Model N by 2.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Model N by 4.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Model N by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MODN stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.73. The company had a trading volume of 117,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,415. Model N has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.09 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

