MonaCoin (MONA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.10 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $98.41 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.50 or 0.00003312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,198.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,287.67 or 0.07273784 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $629.37 or 0.01392439 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.14 or 0.00391915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00125951 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $248.85 or 0.00550567 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.11 or 0.00480333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006852 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.79 or 0.00340257 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

MonaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

