Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNDI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Mondi in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of LON MNDI traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,011 ($26.27). 695,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,196. Mondi has a 12-month low of GBX 1,438.50 ($18.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,088 ($27.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,006.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,263.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.76 billion and a PE ratio of 19.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a €0.20 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.89%.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

