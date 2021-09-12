Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc engages in the provision of money saving and personal finance services. Its operating segments include Money, Insurance, Travel, Home Services and MoneySavingExpert.com. Money vertical offers credit cards, current accounts, mortgages, loans, debt solutions, savings accounts and business finance. Insurance vertical offers breakdown, dental, home, life, medical, motor, pet and travel insurance. Travel segment operates through the TravelSupermarket.com brand, which offers customers the ability to search and compare car hire, flights, hotels, and package holidays. MoneySavingExpert.com segment offers consumer finance websites. Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc is headquartered in Chester, the United Kingdom. “

MYSRF stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.43. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a twelve month low of $2.84 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

