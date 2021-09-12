MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $549.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $526.00 price target (up previously from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $534.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $454.94.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $488.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.34 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $515.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.16.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.32, for a total transaction of $172,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.32, for a total transaction of $12,576,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,697,026.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,887 shares of company stock worth $79,874,529 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 16.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

