Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.53.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MNST. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,247,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,136,000 after acquiring an additional 140,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,008,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,415,000 after buying an additional 311,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,362,000 after buying an additional 1,043,337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,983,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,644,000 after buying an additional 321,813 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,643,000 after buying an additional 718,247 shares during the period. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $95.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $75.45 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

