Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.53.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MNST. Citigroup raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.
In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ MNST opened at $95.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $75.45 and a 1-year high of $99.89.
Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.
About Monster Beverage
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.
