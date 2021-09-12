Morgan Stanley Acquires 13,292 Shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 141.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,292 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Oppenheimer worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Oppenheimer during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Oppenheimer by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Oppenheimer by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Oppenheimer in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. 39.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

NYSE OPY opened at $43.65 on Friday. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.05 and a twelve month high of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $554.36 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.73.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $340.29 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Oppenheimer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

About Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY).

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.