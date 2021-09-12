Morgan Stanley Acquires 6,349 Shares of Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.18% of Great Elm Capital worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Great Elm Capital by 14.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 130,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Elm Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ GECC opened at $3.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.43. Great Elm Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Great Elm Capital had a net margin of 56.42% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Great Elm Capital Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Great Elm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.