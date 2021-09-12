Morgan Stanley Grows Stock Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 269.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

KRYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $58.00 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $87.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.67. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

